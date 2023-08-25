Allen mass shooting victim laid to rest nearly four months later

Elio Cumana Rivas, 32, was finally buried Sunday in Venezuela. It took more than three months to get his remains home.

ALLEN, Texas — One of the victims of the May 6 shooting at Allen Premium Outlets has finally been laid to rest almost four months later. He was 32-year-old Elio Cumana Rivas of Venezuela. He was at the mall shopping for a birthday gift for his daughter.

"He was a fighter. He actually ended up in the U.S. trying to get to the American dream, trying to fight and get a better future for him, for his family, for his daughter," said Enrique Morales.

Morales said he never met Rivas, but he was there the moment he died outside of Zwilling, where Morales works. As the mass shooting unfolded, Morales said he prayed and asked others to pray for Rivas in his final moments.

In the months following the shooting, Morales said he became acquainted with Rivas' family overseas. They needed help getting the victim's remains back to Venezuela to lay him to rest.

It took donations, support and a long time to finally bring Rivas' remains to Colombia, where his father waited at the airport to take him back to Venezuela.

"It's important that he rests in peace," Morales said.

On Sunday, Rivas was buried in his final resting place back with his family in Venezuela.