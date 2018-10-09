DALLAS — U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions is marshaling some big names to help him get re-elected during a strong challenge by Democrat Colin Allred.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, joined Sessions on Monday afternoon to tour the Manda Machine company near Dallas Love Field.

“We are asking people to send us Pete Sessions again,” Ryan said. “Pete Sessions is a leader in the House who makes sure that businesses like Manda were not forgotten.”

The speaker did not take questions. But he and Sessions, along with the third-generation owner of Manda Machine Co. credited the Republican tax plan for helping this company reinvest in technology and even give raises to employees.

Analysts expect a close race for Sessions. The congressman, who chairs the House Rules Committee, said he even invited President Trump and Vice President Pence to campaign with him in Dallas before the November election.

"There are advantages that people have today because of Republicans and because of the President. I will remind you President Obama had his challenges. President Bush had his challenges with people that did not see things directly as the president," Sessions said.

He didn’t shy away from associating himself with Trump. When asked about the president’s tariffs that Texas farmers and some businesses complain are hurting their bottom line, Sessions said he supports them.

“I think in the short run we’re going to have to make sure we stick together. In the long run it will be beneficial to the American worker and the American system – and that is not just to have zero tariffs on their products but zero tariffs on ours going into their country,” he said.

Sessions represents North Dallas, Lake Highlands and parts of Collin County. It's a changing district. In 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump in this district which gave Democrats hope.

But Sessions still got significantly more votes than Clinton did.

In an emailed statement, Allred blasted Sessions and Ryan.

"It’s not surprising that Speaker Ryan is parachuting into Dallas to prop up Congressman Sessions, after Sessions helped push Washington’s tax bill that gives massive handouts to corporate special interests while blowing a $1.9 trillion hole in the deficit. And now, as they’re out raising money together, Washington Republicans are already planning ways to cut Social Security and Medicare in order to paper over some of the $1.9 trillion in damage they’ve done,” Allred wrote.

