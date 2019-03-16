Southwest Airlines added nonstop service from Dallas Love Field to Cleveland as it extended its bookable schedule through Nov. 2.

The flights between Dallas and Cleveland will be Sunday-only service starting Oct. 5. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) also added Sunday service between Houston and Amarillo and weekend service between Nashville and Buffalo, New York.

Weekend routes between St. Louis and Salt Lake City will begin Aug. 10 and become daily Oct. 2. Also, in October, twice-daily service between Baltimore/Washington and Newark will start.

The Dallas carrier extending its bookable flight schedule means customers can book much anticipated Hawaii flights through Nov. 2. The airline announced Hawaii service to much fanfare, with rates starting at $49 from California to Hawaii sold out within hours.

Dallas travelers still have trouble booking roundtrip flights to and from Hawaii. Southwest doesn't operate red eye flights, so service from central and eastern time zones to the Aloha State is difficult to pull off. For that reason, Southwest isn't marketing Hawaii flights east of the Rockies, except for Denver.

"Some of our super fans are booking point-to-point, in a harkening back to the Wright Amendment days," said Brad Hawkins, Southwest spokesperson, referring to a time when Southwest was restricted to only flying routes out of Love Field to states adjacent to Texas.