AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody after he randomly stabbed others inside a restaurant on South Congress Avenue in Austin, authorities said.

One person was killed and one other person was injured in the stabbing, which, according to Austin police, happened in the 500 block of Congress Avenue.

Before the stabbing started, the Austin Police Department said they were called at 7:49 a.m. and responded to the Bennu coffee shop located at 811 S. Congress Ave. The caller reported a disturbance between the suspect and a customer at the coffee shop. The disturbance escalated, and the customer was injured, police said. The APD could not elaborate on the customer's injuries but said they were taken to a hospital.

Patrons at the coffee shop then detained the suspect, according to the APD.

When officers started to arrive, the suspect broke away and took off running toward the Freebirds restaurant located at 511 S. Congress Ave. Officers chased after him before losing sight of him.

Authorities believe a man randomly attacked people on South Congress Avenue Friday morning.

As officers searched for the suspect, the APD started receiving 911 calls about a stabbing at the Freebirds, where officers found two stabbing victims. Police believe the stabber is the same man who was involved in the disturbance at the coffee shop.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 20s was killed as a result of the stabbing. The APD said the other stabbing victim was taken to a hospital.

Austin PD said the suspect got out of the Freebirds and managed to get on top of a roof. The suspect then jumped from the top. He is now in serious condition at a hospital.

There are no other known suspects, police said.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area. Parts of Riverside Drive and Congress Avenue have been blocked off as authorities investigate.

Bennu Coffee released the following statement regarding the stabbing:

"A tragic incident took place this morning at our South Congress location resulting in injuries to at least one of our customers and the death of another person at a nearby business. We are heartbroken about the injuries to innocent people and the loss of life and are fully cooperating with authorities. Our number one priority is the safety of our customers and employees. We thank everyone for their concern for those involved. Our South Congress location will remain closed at least through today. We will assess the most appropriate time to reopen in the coming hours."

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

