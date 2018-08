A "badly decomposed" body was found floating in a creek in southeast Dallas on Sunday morning, police said.

A resident in the 7300 block of Fairport Road saw the skeletal remains floating in the nearby creek about 9:20 a.m. and called 911, according to a police news release. Officers arrived and found the remains.

The medical examiner's office could not determine race, age or gender of the remains.

