As a child, 64-year-old David A. Simons was ridiculed and picked on. But when he finally chose to stand up to his bully, he never imagined it would end up like this.

“To be sitting here today, this far down the line, I would’ve never dreamed it,” he said. “Ever.”

It all started in kindergarten.

For whatever reason, there was this one kid who just wouldn’t leave David alone.

“[I was] torn and bloodied almost every day going home,” said David. “From kindergarten to second grade, I was tormented.”

David’s dad, a boxer, had seen enough. He taught David self-defense. The next time David saw that kid, he put an end to the bullying.

“Believe it or not, the guy and I became friends after I took care of him in second grade,” David said.

Eventually, David channeled his strength through Kung Fu San Soo. He quickly advanced and by 1988, he was an eighth degree black belt, a Kung Foo master.

David was one of the best in the world. He was so good that over the years hundreds of people trained under him.

David rarely advertised his classes. Many students came by word of mouth. He was that respected.

But David never really knew how much they respected him until recently.

Earlier this year, a former student wrote a glowing recommendation, nominating David for the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame. It’s a rigorous process. Hundreds are nominated, but only the best get in. Which is why it’s no surprise David was inducted last month.

David says he was surprised and humbled. In fact, he believes he’s the one who’s been blessed.

“In my opinion, I don’t hold a candle to what they do for me. I’m so honored,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade what I do and the people that I meet for anything.”

Think of others first, the sign of a true master.

