At one point, Morgan Smith was going to be the first and her family to earn a four-year degree.

“No doubt in my mind,” Smith said.

At one point, she dreamed of a job in the medical field. And at one point it all disappeared.

“You have this big dream and then all of a sudden it’s like, ‘oh, I’m about to have a child,’” she said.

Morgan was a single mother at 18.

“To me, it was just like my world was crashing,” she said. “And people just really didn’t know how I felt about it, but that’s how I felt.”

Today though, five-year-old Avery is the light of her life.

Morgan, now 23, has worked our jobs providing for him as best she can.

She knows she could give him so much more if only she could go to college.

“Providing a better life for him is my ultimate goal,” she said.

But, like many single moms, she either doesn’t have the money or schedule that fits.

“It gets to you and it gets tough and it can really break someone down.”,” she said.

Morgan is just one of the more than 100,000 single mothers in North Texas. Like many of them, she thought her dreams of a better life were behind her. Until, she found hope from a group of total strangers.

Brint Ryan owns a tax service firm in Dallas. With his funding and others just like him, Brent helped bring an organization to Dallas called Helping Hands for Single Moms.

“When you’re helping people do better and improve their station in life, you help everybody,” Ryan said.

The organization helps single moms, and their kids, with medical care, car trouble and give scholarships to get them to college.

That’s how Morgan Smith’s dream came true. She’s the first single mom in North Texas to be helped by the organization.

Morgan is pursuing a career in physical therapy and will graduate next year.

“My life would have been great, but this life is so much better,” she said.

Morgan went back to college to be her son’s inspiration, but she’s learning she already was.

“I want you to be Wonder Woman,” Avery exclaimed, making his mom smile from ear-to-ear.

