Silver Alert issued for missing Tarrant County couple

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Tarrant County couple, the sheriff’s office says.

According to the report, 85-year-old Jay Harry Brown and 82-year-old Shirley Horton Brown were last heard from around 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.

The sheriff’s office says the couple was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, driving a gray 2017 Dodge Caravan with TX license plate 513DV1 in the area of Interstate 20 and Hemphill in Fort Worth.

Jay Brown is described as a white male standing at 5’11” and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair and a gray goatee.

Shirley Brown is described as a white female standing at 5’7” and weighing 137 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. Shirley also walks with the use of a walker.

Officials said the couple was trying to find their way back home in southeast Tarrant County near Kennedale and may be confused.