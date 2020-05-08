Silver Alert issued for missing Tarrant County couple

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Tarrant County couple, the sheriff’s office says.
According to the report, 85-year-old Jay Harry Brown and 82-year-old Shirley Horton Brown were last heard from around 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
The sheriff’s office says the couple was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, driving a gray 2017 Dodge Caravan with TX license plate 513DV1 in the area of Interstate 20 and Hemphill in Fort Worth.
Jay Brown is described as a white male standing at 5’11” and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair and a gray goatee.
Shirley Brown is described as a white female standing at 5’7” and weighing 137 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. Shirley also walks with the use of a walker.
Officials said the couple was trying to find their way back home in southeast Tarrant County near Kennedale and may be confused.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Jay and Shirley Brown, contact the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office at 817-884-1213.