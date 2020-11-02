NOME, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old last seen on Monday.

Howard Lee Bosha was last seen around 10 a.m. in the 1000 block of 2nd Street in Nome, Texas, which is 20 miles from Beaumont.

Authorities say Bosha has a cognitive impairment and poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

He is 5'10", weighs 150 pounds and had black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon Texas A&M hat, blue T-shirt with "Texas" printed on it and black pants.

Bosha was last seen driving a silver 2019 Kia Optima with Texas license plate MTV4963.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, you are urged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (409) 835-8411.