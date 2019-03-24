DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in finding a man with dementia who drove away from his home in the Cedar Crest neighborhood in south Dallas Sunday morning.

Raymond Watson, a 76-year-old black man, was last seen about 11:10 a.m. Sunday in a silver 2014 Toyota Camry driving from the 2700 block of East Atoll Drive. Police say he has dementia and may be in need of assistance.

Watson is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. His car has a Texas license plate, No. DYP9509.

Police are asking that anyone who sees Watson to call 911 or call the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.