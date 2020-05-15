Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man from Richardson

Anyone with information should contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4808.

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon on the 100 block of W. Cityline Dr. in Richardson.

Edward Harris was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and is believed to pose a danger to his own health and safety, according to Richardson police. Harris is a 5-foot-6 black man, weighing 225 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey hat, grey jacket, green plaid shirt, jeans, and black shoes.