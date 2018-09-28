CARROLLTON, Texas -- A junior varsity football game at Hebron High School stadium abruptly ended when a shooting broke out between two adults Thursday night.

Police said no students were involved. Police cleared the stadium and secured the scene.

The team was playing against Irving's Nimitz High School when two adults began fighting at the stadium off Plano Parkway.

They decided to take the argument outside of the stands and went as far as the ticket booth when one of the adults pulled a gun and shot the other, police said. One of the adults, whose identity has not been released at this time, is in custody.

The victim was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano in unknown condition.

© 2018 WFAA