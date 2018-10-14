A 26-year-old man was struck three times after a shooter opened fire on Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville early Sunday, police said.

Deandre Conway, who was conscious and breathing when police arrived at the scene, was taken to a hospital. His condition was unknown Sunday morning.

Police said the shooter pulled up to Conway's vehicle on the tollway, near Parker Road, about 3:30 a.m. and opened fire more than a dozen times.

The shooter has not been identified or arrested. It was unclear what led to the shooting.

Lewisville police and the Texas Department of Public Safety were still investigating the case Sunday afternoon and reviewing video from cameras on the highway.

