A shooter opened fire more than a dozen times on a vehicle on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville early Sunday, wounding a 26-year-old man, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and his condition was unknown later Sunday morning.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of the tollway, near Parker Road, in Lewisville. The suspect had pulled up to the victim's car and fired more than a dozen times, police said.

The shooter has not been identified or arrested.

Lewisville police and the Texas Department of Public Safety were investigating the case and reviewing video from cameras on the highway. It was unclear what the motive was in the shooting, police said.

