Children were at the home at the time of the shooting and they heard the fighting and gunshots, according to HCSO.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pregnant woman said she shot and killed her boyfriend after he attacked her in north Harris County early Thursday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

The sheriff's office confirmed that a man, 29, was dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was found at the front door of a residence.

Authorities told KHOU 11 the shooter was a 30-year-old pregnant woman who showed signs of an assault. She told investigators that her boyfriend punched and choked her and she shot him when he started coming toward her again.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated. It is believed she is about one month pregnant.

The shooting was reported before 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Baltic Lane, south of Spring.

The woman was the one who called deputies to the scene to report that she had shot her boyfriend in self-defense, HCSO said.

The case will be sent to a grand jury to determine whether she should face charges.

"It wasn’t one of those things that just occurred in one room. Nor was it an incident that occurred in a short span of time," said Sgt. Dennis Wolfford HCSO.

The names haven't been released.

Resources for domestic violence victims

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

People can also text LOVEIS to 22522.

Another resource is the Crisis Text Line. Victims can text HOME to 741741.