BAYTOWN, Texas — Emergency crews aerThere is a fire at ExxonMobil Baytown Complex.

The City of Baytown said it is at the ExxonMobil Baytown Complex at 3525 Decker Drive.

Out of an abundance of caution, the facility has issued a shelter in place west of the plant and south of 330.

Shelter-in-place means to stay indoors, keep doors and windows closed and turn off the air conditioning, according to Harris County OHSEM.

Emergency response teams are monitoring air quality around the complex and in the community. There are no reported injuries.

Several KHOU 11 viewers have sent in photos and videos of the fire.

We have reached out to the Exxon facility for more information.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

Check back for updates.

