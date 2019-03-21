BREAKING UPDATE AT 5:15 AM THURS: "As a result of tank fire incident we are experiencing action levels of Benzene. It is recommended that industrial and public neighbors South of Tidal Road, East of Beltway 8, West of Underwood, and North of Pasadena Blvd. take shelter in place precautions until further notice."

Highway 225 is expected to be closed from Beltway 8 to Miller Cut Off Rd.

School has been canceled for Pasadena ISD, La Porte ISD and Deer Park ISD.

READ: How to shelter-in-place

LIST: School closures for Thursday

New shelter in place zone for businesses, neighbors southwest of ITC in Deer Park area

Previous story follows. Watch #HTownRush on KHOU 11 for live updates.

LA PORTE, Texas -- The facility whose tank farm burned Sunday to Wednesday of this week issued the following alert early Thursday due to benzene levels:

This is a message from ITC Deer Park located at 1943 Independence Parkway Deer Park,TX 77536. At 02:30 on 3/21/2019, a(n) Chemical, Odor incident occurred at our facility.

At this time, Activity, Odor may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Stay tuned to local officials for more information. Update will be provided on this site, when needed. As a result of tank fire incident we are experiencing elevated levels of Benzene.

All personnel South of Tidal Road between ITC and North of Highway 225 should take shelter in place precautions immediately.

The Houston Fire Department has dispatched two hazmat trucks to the area.

A KHOU 11 viewer tells us authorities have blocked Independence Parkway north of 225 from public access, and if you are going to the gas station there they are asking people to go directly inside the store.

Benzene is a colorless, flammable liquid with a sweet odor that evaporates quickly when exposed to air, according to the American Cancer Society, and is among the 20 most widely used chemicals in the United States. Benzene is also a natural part of gasoline and crude oil.

The American Cancer Society says short-term effects of high levels of benzene exposure include:

Drowsiness

Dizziness

Headaches

Tremors

Confusion, and/or unconsciousness

Consuming foods or fluids contaminated with high levels of benzene can also cause:

Vomiting

Stomach irritation

Dizziness

Sleepiness

Convulsions

Rapid heart rate

According to the American Cancer Society, in extreme cases, inhaling or swallowing very high levels of benzene can be deadly.

Exposure to benzene liquid or vapor can also irritate the skin, eyes and throat, and skin exposure can result in redness and blisters.

