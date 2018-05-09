FRISCO — We've all heard about the $5 footlong, the popular Subway sandwich deal.

Kelsey Johnston's mom didn't' think much about it when her daughter sent her the following text on Monday.

"I said, 'Can I get a $5 footlong?' She was like, 'I don't care. Why are you asking?' I was like, 'Just making sure it's fine, thanks,'" Johnston said.

Little did mom know that Johnston was talking about a deal this week at Dallas Animal Services.

"It was $5 [to adopt] a dog that was 12 inches or longer," Johnston said.

Johnston couldn't resist. She went to the animal shelter and fell in love with Bentley, a 2-year-old golden retriever-husky mix.

Mom was shocked when Johnston came home with Bentley.

"She thought I was coming home with a sandwich not a dog," Johnston said. "There was a lot of anger. She was like, 'Are you kidding me? You've got a dog?'"

She never specified what kind of foot long... WELCOME HOME BENTLEY BABY pic.twitter.com/MrU6ny4Y5b — kelseygrace (@_kelseygracee) September 4, 2018

But Bentley can clearly melt any heart.

"She thought he was so cute," Johnson said. "She refuses to walk him, but she loves him."

Twitter loves him too. More than 260,000 people have liked this tweet.

"I love him," said Johnston. "He's super cute and super friendly."

You might say Bentley satisfied a different kind of hunger. Johnston just moved to Frisco, Texas from Maryland a few weeks ago. Her mom is moving in with her next month.

"He's like a new friend to me," she said. "A new best friend."

A new friend in a new city. Now that's a $5 deal that can't be beat.

"Even if you have to tell your mom you're getting a sandwich," Johnston said.

Dallas Animal Services is running the $5 deal for an animal measuring one foot or larger until September 8. Adoptions are normally $45 and include spay/neuter, microchip, and current vaccinations.

Fees are waived for animals that have been up for adoption longer than 14 days.

© 2018 WFAA