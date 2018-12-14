Serena Williams goes from tennis superstar to entrepreneur.

"After lots of set backs, we're officially here launching Serena Great,” said Williams.

Williams said going from the tennis court into the world of fashion has been a challenge. "Being an entrepreneur is not easy because the hours are insane. I take calls all the time during the day and at night. It's crazy,” said Williams.

Williams initially launched her clothing line in May with standard sizes but realized the need to expand to include sizes for full figured women. She launched Serena Great at Neighborhood Goods in Plano over the weekend. "I want women to feel special when they purchase something from Serena Great," she said.

She uses the word great instead of plus size because she wants to shake the stigma and the body shaming that larger sized women face. "Great is our version of plus because I wanted to say I don't want to use the word plus, so I thought women are great. We should call it great," she said

Williams said she's never shied away from speaking her mind from standing up for Colin Kaepernick to taking on sexism and discrimination in the world of professional tennis. "It's important to stand up for yourself if you don't, no one else will," she said.

Williams said throughout her life, people told her no. She said many people advised her not to launch a clothing line but she pushed forward and did it anyway. "Never give up, no matter what you are going through, and I know sometimes people go through stuff that are nightmares but never give up the fight and the battle."

She said it's that never give up attitude that made her a tennis sensation and will make her fashion success.

