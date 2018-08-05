Generally speaking, senior citizens rarely are on the forefront of pop culture trends. They’re more likely to injure a hip than be hip.

But for residents at the Stayton retirement community in Fort Worth, being cool is music to their ears.

“It just seemed like a fun thing to do,” said resident Joan Osborn.

“It just came out of nowhere,” said resident Gayle Massey.

“Not that I didn’t expect it to happen, but it never occurred to me that someone might want to start a class here,” said resident Lowell Bryan.

Pop culture fads come and go, but this latest one started a couple of years ago when, after decades of being relatively quiet, there was a revival of an unlikely item.

Twice a week, these residents get together for a ukulele jam session. They sing too, but make no mistake, the ukulele is king.

Two years ago, ukulele sales were exploding, so these folks pulled some strings and formed their own band.

Even though most of them had never touched a ukulele in their lives.

By their own admission, they’re still very much a work in progress and they don’t care.

“It doesn’t matter that you’re no good,” Massey said. “You can’t play it and not be happy. It makes you smile.”

“And as long as we can have fun doing it, if we mess up it’s ok,” said ukulele player Kathryn Bryan.

Besides, they’re not quite ready to play their swan song because they’ve got plenty of practice, and living, left to do.

“When I retired, that’s when my real life began,” Massey said. “I am living. Yes I am.”

Growing old has never sounded so popular.

