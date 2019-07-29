DALLAS — The family of a former military translator wants a Dallas gas station shutdown.

The move comes one week after the city of Dallas started its push to close down the Texaco at 11770 Ferguson Road, described as a "hub for drug sales and violent crime."

Mahir Amiri, 32, was shot multiple times in the back while he worked security outside the gas station on December 20, 2018.

Through a translator Monday, his wife Zahra said he was the sole provider for her and three young children.

"Her first hope is for her husband to get better," a translator said during a news conference on Monday. "Currently he has lost his memory.”

In a court filing on July 25, the city of Dallas says 41 crimes had been reported in a 14-month period dating back to May 2018.

The Owner of the gas station, listed in court filings out of Pearland, about 20 miles south of Houston, did not immediately respond for comment.

The area around the gas station has also been part of a targeted effort by the city to take action against businesses with chronic issues with crime.

In February, two people were shot outside a convenience store at 11740 Ferguson - right next to the gas station.

James Babers, 37, was killed.

Amiri says no one has been arrested in her husband's shooting. She said Monday she hopes the suspect is caught soon - and the Texaco gas station is shutdown.

"I couldn’t imagine that anything like this would happen in a place like this, we thought we were getting to a safe place finally," Amiri said.

Friends of the Amiri family have maintained an online fundraising effort since he was injured in December.

His family says he will likely be moved to a skilled nursing facility in the future, requiring 24-hour care because he is now quadriplegic.