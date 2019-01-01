Two security guards at a Dallas nightclub face murder charges, accused of fatally shooting a 34-year-old man who was trying to leave the club parking lot after an altercation, police said.

The shooting happened about 3 a.m. Tuesday in an overflow parking lot for the XTC Cabaret in the 8500 block of North Stemmons Freeway. The victim, later identified as Jason Hill, was trying to drive away from the parking lot when several unarmed and armed security guards from the club intervened and tried to stop him, police said in a news release.

When Hill backed up and ignored their commands, the security guards, Daterrious Haggard, 25, and Eric Hansen, 27, fired their guns several times into the his truck, striking him multiple times, police said.

Hill crashed into several parked vehicles and died.

Haggard and Hansen were taken to Dallas police headquarters, where they admitted to detectives that they fired their weapons at the victim, police said.

Detectives reviewed a video of the incident that was circulating on social media and spoke with other witnesses before arresting the security guards on murder charges.

An apparent Facebook video from the parking lot showed a person lying on the ground and the victim backing a pickup truck out of parking space as several security guards approached the truck. More than 20 gunshots could be heard on the video.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact police detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.

