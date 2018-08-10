AUSTIN — Authorities have called off the search for a missing ACL Festival attendee after finding a body in the Colorado River Monday afternoon.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office reported that they cannot confirm the body is the missing 25-year-old Christopher White. They said victim services are working with White's family as the medical examiner works to identify the body.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, officials responded to 3600 Rivercrest Drive near North Capital of Texas Highway. ATCEMS said the man found is in his 20s.

@ATCEMS discovered deceased male in his 20’s on Colorado River near Rivercrest Dr just before 1pm. Missing person, Chris White, was last seen not far from that location. He is town from Minnesota for @aclfestival. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/E9KYpnb76C — Jenni Lee (@JenniL_KVUE) October 8, 2018

This is near the area where an Austin City Limits Festival goer went missing on Saturday. White was staying at a rental home on the opposite side of the river where officials are responding.

