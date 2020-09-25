Search continues for missing East Texas infant

5-week-old Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon was last seen on Sept. 18.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The search continues for a missing infant in East Texas. It's now been six days since 5-week-old Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon has gone missing.

An AMBER alert was issued for Armaidre last weekend after he was last seen with his father, DeAndre Argumon, at his grandmother's home on Sept. 18.

"We know that the baby was at that location last Friday," Wells Police Officer, Steve Cooper, said. "And we've expanded out from there, and then we had several other tips in different locations in and around Wells."

Law enforcement began their search at 8 a.m. Thursday morning. Cooper says Wells police officers, Cherokee County deputies and specially trained dogs looked around the home and other areas of interest in Wells. No new information has been discovered.

"Clothing, diapers, we've had hundreds of diaper columns, and we've checked all of them out," Cooper said. "So far, nothing that has led us to believe that it's part of our ongoing investigation."