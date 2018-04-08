Several fires were burning across North Texas on Saturday, including a "pretty big fire" at a junkyard in Denton, officials said.

A fire producing heavy smoke broke out at a junkyard in the 5100 block of East University Drive on Saturday afternoon, said David Boots, a spokesman for the Denton Fire Department. There were no injuries reported and the fire was under control by 5 p.m., according to police.

Several brush fires were also burning in North Texas, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service:

1885 Fire: Estimated at 100 acres in Parker County, off Farm Road 1885 northwest of Weatherford, and 20 percent contained.

Gifco Fire: Estimated at 580 acres in Ellis County, just north of Midlothian, and 70 percent contained.

Ranger Fire: Estimated at 350 acres in Eastland County, off Interstate 20 near Ranger, and 60 percent contained.

© 2018 WFAA