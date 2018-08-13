Art Parker is something of a celebrity in across Plano ISD. Everywhere the 6'2" police officer goes he's greeted by friendly faces. Parker tackles life and his job as a school resource office with gusto, dressing up, playing the harmonica and going above and beyond to lighten students' days. But the real reason for all the smiles just might be Parker's ability to remember a name.

"In high school being in the middle of a crowd can be the loneliest place to be when no one talks to you, that's why I want every student to feel seen," Parker said.

Parker has been a school resource officer, or SRO, for the last 29 years. From day one he's been memorizing every student's name before the start of school.

"Your name is important," Parker said.

Parker spends his summers photocopying and studying yearbooks until he's memorized each of the 700 plus students' names at Clark High School in Plano. It's a practice he's been doing for years.

"The freshmen are tough because they aren't in the yearbook so I'll have to find yearbooks from the middle school," Parker said.

But a name isn't enough for the longtime officer, he also jots down one fact about the student. Whether it's a sport, favorite band or a brother or sister's name Parker wants each child to feel seen.

Parker may be well known across the district but even he can forget a name every now an then. It's rare but if Officer Parker can't recall a students name he'll buy them a ice cream or soda.

"I don't forget after that," Parker said.

While a name may seem small for many students it made all the difference. Online hundreds of former students left messages about Parker remembering their names and making them feel seen.

One former student wrote, "Still remember the time you spent talking to me at school when I was having trouble. When I felt nobody really cared OP you showed me I was wrong. Thank you sir for all you do."

Over the last 29 years Parker has memorized some 20,00 names, something the students will never forget. And that's what all the jokes, songs and costumes are really about, a public servant who will do anything to make that connection and who knows how many lives he's impacted because he took the time to learn a name.

