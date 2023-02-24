Chief Charles Hood called it "a horrific scene" when authorities responded Friday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — Two American Staffordshire terriers are going to be put down after killing an elderly man and injuring three others in a Friday west-side attack that San Antonio authorities called "horrific."

San Antonio Animal Care Services is investigating the incident, which unfolded along the 2800 block of Depla Street shortly before 2 p.m., and said "multiple charges" are expected to be filed. The victim who died was identified as an 81-year-old man who was visiting a relative when the dogs rushed at them as they were exiting their vehicle, ACS officials said.

San Antonio Fire Department crews responding to the scene observed the man "being dragged by a dog (and) completely bloody before they got off the fire truck," Chief Charles Hood said.

Firefighters began to fight off the dogs with pipes and pick axes as the emergency evolved into a rescue situation, Hood added.

An SAFD captain was bitten on the leg during the struggle. A woman – the elderly man's companion – was hospitalized in critical condition but is conscious, Hood said, while the couple's relative was bitten on their hand.

"No one expects to go out and fight dogs like they did today," Hood said about his crews who responded. "A horrific scene, and horrific for our firefighters that were part of this."

ACS Director Shannon Sims said the dogs were previously impounded in 2021 for a "mild bite."

A third dog who was not directly involved but unrestrained in the area during the attack was also apprehended by ACS and will be euthanized.

