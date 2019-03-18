DALLAS — The 20-acre site off Stemmons Freeway in northwest Dallas isn't much to look at now. It's just overgrown grass sitting along a busy access road just south of Regal Row.

However, for the Salvation Army, it marks the future for its mission to combat homelessness and provide needed permanent housing in Dallas.

Blake Fetterman is the executive director of the Salvation Army's 33-year old facility on Harry Hines, near Parkland Hospital.

"The Salvation Army is investing in a new plan," Fetterman said.

Fetterman says the current home was at capacity the day it opened and now has overcrowded residential bunks and big facility needs. When we visited Monday, air-conditioning in the residential area wasn't working.

Fetterman went to Dallas City Hall on Monday to brief a city council committee on the vision for the new campus, which it says will include raising 95-million dollars of private donations to make the project happen.

Human and Social Needs Committee chair Casey Thomas, District 3, says he fully supports the effort.

"This is exactly what we need," Thomas said.

But property owners surrounding the proposed project voiced their opposition to a proposed zoning change during a City Plan Commission hearing on March 7.

The area is zoned industrial and will require city council approval in order to move forward.

The City Plan Commission vote to advance the proposed zoning change puts the issue squarely in front of the city council for consideration in April.

Fetterman told the committee Monday that the nonprofit has tried to address property owners concerns by adding additional perimeter fencing to its design, made entry and exit access along I-35E and has added a DART bus stop on the campus to address loitering concerns along Empress Row and Viceroy Street.

Now it needs the city council’s support too.