With only a little more than a week until Christmas, one of the holiday season's longest-running fundraisers is facing a major projected shortfall.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign is currently about $270,000 below where local officials say it should be for the drive between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The biggest issue: a shortage of volunteers.

"It's much harder to hire seasonal workers in an economy like this, so we're really relying on volunteers," said Major Jon Rich, the DFW area CEO.

Rich said this year, volunteers are scarce, with kettle spots in Plano, Irving and Fort Worth each far below normal.

Collectively, those three cities are where the bulk of the projected shortfall lies.

"People can ring all over, but if you're from one of those locations definitely hop online and register," said Rich.

In Fort Worth alone, there are more than 150 typical ringing locations. So far, only 40 are being regularly staffed.

Perhaps just as big of an issue is that brick-and-mortar locations, like malls, see fewer folks than before online shopping giants like Amazon were in the picture.

"Foot traffic goes down year over year," said Rich.

That's one reason the organization now stresses online and mobile giving.

