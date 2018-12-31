SAN ANTONIO — S.A. Flavor has already made our 2019 before the year even started with its Flaming Hot Cheetos Fiesta medal.

"Fiesta 2019 Flaming Hot" drapes across the face of the medal. It aims for iconic as it mirrors the classic hot Cheetos bag we all know and love. A spoon and queso creep out the top of the bag, showcasing a snack that's definitely a staple in San Antonio.

HOW TO GET ONE

Right now, you can only preorder the medal as part of S.A. Flavor's Fiesta Medal Food 8-Pack

($80). The first time the medals will be on sale individually will be at S.A Flavor's party at Weathered Souls Brewing Co. on January 28 — people will be able to get them for $10. Get more information about the party and RSVP here. After the party, if they have any left they can be purchased here.

The flaming Fiesta medal was designed medal designer Selina Bonilla. A portion of proceeds from the medal will benefit P.A.W.S, a local animal nonprofit Bonilla helped cofound in high school.

© 2018 KENS