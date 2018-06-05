A father and son were discovered fatally shot inside their home in the 5900 block of Mimosa Lane in Rowlett early Sunday morning.

According to Rowlett police, the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide.

Police say the 40-year-old father, Policarpo Gonzalez-Flores, shot and killed his 11-year-old son, James Gonzalez and then himself.

Police said father was going through marital problems, which he had previously made statements about.

He called his ex-wife and told her that he had shot and killed his son, police said. The woman then heard a gunshot over the phone after he told her was going to commit suicide.

When police arrived on scene, Gonzalez-Flores was found dead, police said.

The child was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Lake Pointe, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the boy attended Coyle Middle School and that the Rowlett Police Department will work closely with Garland ISD to help students cope with the news. The school district released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

"We are deeply saddened about the tragic events leading to the passing of the student at Coyle Middle School. Garland ISD district and campus counselors will be available beginning tomorrow to provide support to students and staff. Our heartfelt sympathies are with this family and everyone at the campus who knew and loved this young student. He and his family are in our thoughts and prayers as they and our school community mourn this terrible loss."

