A father and son were discovered fatally shot inside their home in the 5900 block of Mimosa Lane in Rowlett early Sunday morning.

According to Rowlett police, the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide.

Police say the 41-year-old father, Policarpo Gonzalez-Flores, shot and killed his 11-year-old son and then himself.

Police said father was going through marital problems, which he had previously made statements about.

He called his ex-wife and told her that he had shot and killed his son, police said. The woman then heard a gunshot over the phone after he told her was going to commit suicide.

When police arrived on scene, Gonzalez-Flores was found dead, police said.

The child, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Lake Pointe, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the boy attended Coyle Middle School and that the Rowlett Police Department will work closely with Garland ISD to help students cope with the news.

© 2018 WFAA