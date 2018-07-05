Rockwall police are investigating after being called to a home early Monday morning as a result of a house fire.

The Rockwall Fire Department also responded to the home in the 1200 block of White Water Drive. When they got inside the residence, they found two deceased adults.

A young child who was known to live at the same home was found safe a short time after.

The fire has been controlled and the home is being treated as an active crime scene.

Authorities say their initial investigation shows this may have been a possible murder-suicide.

No other information is available at this time, check back for updates on this developing story.

