Rockwall police are suspecting a murder-suicide is behind a house fire that sparked at a home early Monday morning.

The Rockwall Fire Department responded to the home in the 1200 block of White Water Drive. When they got inside the residence, they found two deceased adults.

A young child, believed to be their daughter, was found safe and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The fire has been controlled and the home is being treated as an active crime scene. Authorities say their initial investigation shows this may have been a possible murder-suicide.

No other information is available at this time, check back for updates on this developing story.

