RICHARDSON, Texas — Neighbors left in the dark by their insurance carriers are banding together to help pay for damages in Richardson after a massive water line rupture flooded homes at the end of August.

The line impacted at least 21 homes, but 9 faced serious water damages.

Melinda Hutchenrider’s home got the brunt of the flooding damage. Around 3 feet of water left her home gutted. “It’s depressing,” Hutchenrider said. “It’s hard to come in here and see everything ripped apart.”

According to the North Texas Municipal Water District, the line was installed in 1981 and the subdivision above it was constructed around 1999.

Ever since the rupture, responsibility and liability for damages haven’t been clear-cut. So far, NTWMD has been silent when it comes to paying up. It has only offered to reimburse residents for temporary displacement costs.

While the cause of the rupture is being investigated, 3 of the 9 families impacted most are battling their insurance carriers to get made whole again.

Hutchenrider and her family got lucky. Her homeowner’s insurance is going to cover all the contents in their house and damages to the structure. So far, damages for them sit at $150,000. “We got lucky,” she said. “We went two weeks thinking no one is going to cover us.”

But when you talk with the Chu family, who is two houses down, they aren’t so lucky. Their insurance carrier has denied damage claims so far. Thirteen inches of water filled their home, and so far, damages sit between $80,000 to $100,000. “They keep saying no to us, and we even appeal and they still say no,” Chu said. “I’m worried about where the money is going to come from to repair my house.”

Enter Hutchenrider, who is now raising money for her neighbors via GoFundMe. “They’re out there on their own,” Hutchenrider said. “We all understand loss, and what kind of human are you if you don’t help?”

So far $7,000 has been raised—but Hutchenrider has a goal of $200,000. “It’s up to us to step up,” Hutchenrider said.

If you'd like to donate or help, click here.

