GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Joe Pool Lake was more than seven feet above normal and rising Monday evening.

The flood pool was 47 percent full, with more rain in the forecast for several days.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is not releasing water from Joe Pool Lake because it would flow into Mountain Creek Lake, which was already over capacity. The Corps stopped releasing water from Mountain Creek Lake Monday afternoon.

Oasis Restaurant and Lynn Creek Marina were shut down Monday at Joe Pool Lake due to flooding. Crews cut power to prevent electrical fires. Ducks swam in the parking lot, which was covered in knee-deep water Monday.

“What you can already see has come up maybe in the last few hours,” said Darren Chance King, lead maintenance at Joe Pool Lake. “Yesterday we were able to run right up to the marina.”

“It kind of reminds me of a few years ago and we had all the floods and the boats kind of broke loose. It worries me a little bit. I’ve got a new boat out there,” said boat owner Gilbert Gonzales. “I believe where we’re standing now is probably going to be underwater soon.”

There is no word yet on when the marina and Oasis Restaurant will reopen. “Just making sure everyone stays safe and away from the flooding water, you never know, you don’t want to take it too lightly,” said King.

Joe Pool Lake was at 529.27 feet as of 4:50 p.m. Monday. Its normal level is 522 feet. If it rises to 536 feet, it will top the flood pool and the Corps of Engineers will have to release water.

