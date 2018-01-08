JOSHUA, Texas -- More than 200 malnourished longhorns have been nursed back to health and are ready for adoption.

The Humane Society of North Texas said they've received more than a 100 applications in 24 hours from families seeking to adopt the animals. They are being offered to carefully-vetted recipients who will keep them as pets. "We are adopting them at market price to prevent them from going to slaughter, to prevent them from becoming trophies," said Cassie Lackey with the Humane Society of North Texas.

The Humane Society of North Texas helped seize the animals in February from a ranch in Hill County. Authorities there say their owner was a woman who was hoarding the animals but giving them little food or water. Many of the longhorns appeared deeply malnourished with bones jutting out their sides.

Some animals were found dead on the property, but hundreds more were taken into the Humane Society's custody. "This is a huge seizure," said Lackey. "The magnitude of this, it's one of the largest we've done."

The animals were taken to the organization's Joshua ranch, where they received round-the-clock care from a team of veterinarians and volunteers. Lackey said donations poured in to help the animals, including countless man hours and gifts of feed.

Some of the longhorns have given birth since they've been at the ranch. "It's been so amazing to watch the process," said Lackey.

On Tuesday the first three adoptees were handed over to their new owners, the Strittmatter family of Godley. They are taking three calves back to their ranch. "They're going to be a handful, I think, but the kids will love them," said Richard Strittmatter.

The rest of the longhorn will be put up for adoption 50 at a time, to help the Humane Society handle logistics. "I just hope they can have somewhere where they can relax and live out their days," said Lorie Strittmatter.

