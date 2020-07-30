Rep. John Lewis remembered by friend, Dallas Rev. Peter Johnson

Reverend Peter Johnson of Dallas said he met Congressman John Lewis in high school, and they remained good friends.

DALLAS — Most people know John Lewis as a civil rights leader and a congressman. But Reverend Peter Johnson, of Dallas, remembers him as a friend.

"Our friendship goes all the way back to 1963," said Johnson.

Johnson was in high school when he met Lewis, who was five years older than him. Lewis was in college and Johnson watched him organize and speak at the 1963 March on Washington.

"Those are days that will be embedded in my psychic and my soul for the rest of my life," Johnson said fondly.

He said Lewis was unquestionably the student leader of that time. Together, they registered minorities to vote. He saw what Lewis went through to fight for equal rights.

As Johnson watched his friend become a politician, he said Lewis always remained true to his values.

"Fame never changed him. He stayed John Lewis," he said.

He last saw Lewis in Memphis at the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. Johnson said they embraced and joked about their age and gray hairs.

He thinks Lewis was proud of Black Lives Matter and the new generation of activists.

On Thursday at Lewis' funeral in Atlanta, President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, President Barack Obama and Speaker Nancy Pelosi all spoke and recalled memories with John Lewis.