Looking for a festive cocktail? We've got you covered. Just don't try to make your own without preparing ahead of time.

Consider this your friendly reminder that all Texas liquor stores will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, per state law.

This should be nothing new for Texans: The Texas Liquor Control Act, which regulates the sale of liquor and alcohol, was passed in 1935, two years after Prohibition ended. The state law bans the sale of liquor on Christmas and New Year's, along with Thanksgiving.

It could be more inconvenient, as we saw two years ago when Christmas fell on a Sunday. Liquor sales are also banned on Sundays, so the state's no-liquor Christmas law actually applied to the following day, Monday the 26th.

