ARLINGTON, Texas — Globe Life Park in Arlington is more than a stadium for Jennifer Beall. For her, it’s home.

“This’ll be the one to remember,” said Beall, longtime season ticket holder. “You definitely get to know people, the security guards, the ushers.”

For the last 10 years she’s been watching from Section 226, Row 4, Seats 5, 6, and 7. At the end of each game, she pulls out her cell phone ready to record the winning play, and in the last decade, she’s caught some historic moments.

“Some of the greatest moments of Rangers history have happened here,” Beall said.

Her collection includes opening day flyovers, dozens of walk-offs, Beltre’s 300th hit, and two ALCS Championships.

“That was the most amazing thing,” Beall said. “Doing something no other Rangers team had done before. The loudness, the excitement, the confetti, hugging people you didn’t know.”

After 25 years, her home is about to close. With just three games left, she isn't ready.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet,” Beall said. "A lot of good memories. It’s going to be sad for sure.”

She plans to continue going to games at the new stadium, but it won’t be the same.

Maybe that’s a good thing. All the moments she captured have a home too, and they’ll always belong at the soon-to-be "old" Globe Life Park.

