Online registration to attend services at Plano church caps within minutes

Organizers were overwhelmed by the response from members.

The State of Texas is beginning its gradual return to normal following weeks of stay-at-home orders and social-distancing rules. That means places of worship are having to formalize processes to reintroduce congregants.

"I've told people we kinda look like a duck on top of water. It's smooth and looks good, but underneath we're paddling like crazy trying to figure this out," said teaching pastor at Prestonwood Baptist Church, Jarrett Stephens.

Prestonwood Baptist has a congregation of more than 45,000 people. It is one of the largest church campuses in Texas. The campus in Plano will slowly return to in-person services on May 30 and May 31.

"There's just something about the church. The church is meant to gather together physically," said Stephens.

The baptist church organized a task force and decided to utilize an online registration process to decide who could attend services. The group decided 1,200 people could safely fit at the main worship center while still adhering to social distancing rules. The center has a seating capacity of 7,000.

The online registration was first come-first serve.

"Registration went so fast; it was gone in like eight minutes. It tells me people are ready to re-gather," said Stephens.

Stephens said they are ready to be a church family again.

Registration met capacity so quickly, the church added an extra service. One service will be held outside at the baseball stadium next door to the main worship center. Organizers also moved a Saturday service to the larger venue to accommodate more people while still satisfying social distancing rules.

"It's going to be a touch-free service. We're not going to be passing the offering plate. We're not going to shake hands and we're not going to fist bump or touch elbows," laughed Stephens.

Services will still be streamed online for those who cannot be inside the sanctuary. Other ancillary services like children's ministry are still closed for now.

Pastor Stephens said they will wait on the government for guidance on when to open fully.