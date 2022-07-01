Controversial 15-week abortion ban bill in Florida has been signed into law

A proposed amendment to make exceptions in cases of rape or incest was denied.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The hotly contested bill banning abortions after 15 weeks in Florida was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis Thursday in Kissimmee.

"We are here today to protect life," DeSantis said. "We are here today to defend those who cannot defend themselves."

The legislation bans abortion if a doctor finds the gestational age of a fetus is more than 15 weeks. Previously, Florida law banned abortions after 24 weeks.

The only exceptions to the ban include if the mother is at risk of death, or "irreversible physical impairment," or if the fetus has a fetal abnormality. A proposed amendment to make exceptions in cases of rape or incest was denied.

The bill itself was relatively controversial, drawing both criticism and praise.

"People who normally make their own fundamental, basic health decisions with themselves, the people they trust, and their doctors are now told 'no. The state legislature and the governor will make this decision for you,'" Terry Sallas Merritt from A Woman's Choice, an abortion clinic in Jacksonville, previously told First Coast News. "You can see how really cruel that is."

She said many women will likely travel to other states to get safe, legal abortions, but she says women who aren't able to afford to may be more at risk.

Florida Voice for the Unborn, a Tallahassee-based grassroots lobbying group, commended the signage of the bill.

“Florida Voice for the Unborn strongly commends pro-life Governor Ron DeSantis for keeping his promise to sign into law House Bill 5, which will end most Florida abortions after 15-weeks gestation once it goes into effect on July 1, 2022," said the organization.

"This truly historic law will annually save an estimated 5,000 unborn children from being murdered here in Florida via brutal late-term abortions. Florida Voice for the Unborn anticipates that any legal challenges to the legislation – whether brought in federal or state court – will ultimately be unsuccessful.”

Governor Ron DeSantis was asked about the bill while he was in Jacksonville recently.

“These are protections for babies that have heartbeats, that can feel pain, and this is very, very late, so I think when you’re talking about late term, that’s one thing and so I think the protections are warranted and I think that we’ll be able to sign that in short order," DeSantis said.