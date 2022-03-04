5-year-old student reportedly attacks Florida teacher, sends her to hospital

The educator was carried out of the school on a stretcher, according to local media outlets.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A 5-year-old student reportedly attacked a South Florida elementary school teacher, leaving her hospitalized.

NBC Miami said it happened around 10 a.m. last Wednesday at Pines Lakes Elementary School in Pembroke Pines. Citing the police report, the television station said the ordeal began with two students – ages 4 and 5 – flipping classroom chairs and throwing things, including at teachers.

One teacher, NBC Miami explained, took the 5-year-old into a separate room to calm down, but the child attacked her. The educator managed to radio for help, but the assault reportedly left her coughing, weak, and unable to speak.

According to local news station WPLG, a law enforcement officer found the teacher "faint" and "dazed" while sitting on the ground, where she was leaning against a wall. Paramedics put the educator on a stretcher and drove her to an area hospital.

“She is a sweet teacher. When I say I trust this woman with my child, that’s a second mom. I trust her with my child — amazing woman, and it has me distraught that something like this could happen to her,” a parent, who did not want to be identified, told WSVN.

Authorities determined child protective investigators should be dispatched to the student's home. It was not clear what, if anything, happened when they responded.

WPLG said authorities initially considered an aggravated assault charge against the student. But, according to NBC Miami, police ultimately decided not to charge the child.

Officers had previously told WSVN charges would be unlikely based on the child's age. According to the station, the principal sent a message to parents confirming an incident at the school and saying no other students were in harm's way.