'Kudos to that new pilot': Passenger with no flying experience safely lands plane in Florida

Despite having no flight experience, the passenger was able to take over and successfully land the plane after the pilot had a medical emergency.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A passenger likely mustered up some nerves of steel Tuesday to guide a small plane to land on a runway at Palm Beach International Airport, according to multiple news outlets.

Despite having no flight experience, the passenger was able to take over and successfully land the plane after the pilot had a medical emergency, according to WPBF. The passenger's success was thanks to the expertise of an air traffic controller who guided him through the landing.

“I’ve got a serious situation here,” the passenger can be heard telling air traffic control in Fort Pierce, according to audio obtained by WPBF. “My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane.”

WPTV reports the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane involved was a single-engine Cessna 208. Two people were onboard the aircraft, an FAA spokesperson told the news outlet.

This is brand new video (courtesy of Jeff Chandler) of a passenger landing a plane today at PBIA.



His pilot had passed out, and the passenger with zero flight experience was forced to land the plane.



Team coverage of this amazing landing is on @WPBF25News at 11. pic.twitter.com/jFLIlTp6Zs — Ari Hait (@wpbf_ari) May 11, 2022

After making contact with air traffic control in Fort Pierce, the passenger was then transferred to an air traffic controller who was able to talk him through a safe landing.

"Kudos to that new pilot," the air traffic controller said after the plane landed safely, WPTV reported.

News outlets report the FAA is still investigating what happened. WPTV says the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shared one person was taken to the hospital.