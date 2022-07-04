Mississippi teen saves 3 girls, police officer from drowning

Corion Evans jumped into action when he saw a car drive off a boat launch into the Pascagoula River.

MOSS POINT, Miss — City officials are commending a Mississippi teen for saving a police officer and three teenage girls from drowning in the Pascagoula River.

Corion Evans, 16, jumped into the river around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after he saw a car drive off the I-10 boat launch. The driver of the vehicle said she was following her GPS and did not realize she was headed for the water’s edge, according to a Moss Point Police Department news release Wednesday.

Evans and one of his friends, Karon ″KJ″ Bradley, jumped in and helped get the teenagers inside the vehicle onto the roof, WLOX-TV reported.

Moss Point police officer Gary Mercer was called to the scene and said Evans was already in the water when he arrived. Mercer said he jumped into the river and began assisting one of the teenagers before she panicked and caused him to go underwater. Evans then helped Mercer and the teenager reach the shore.

"If Mr. Evans had not assisted, the situation could have turned out differently, instead of all occupants being rescued safely," said Moss Point Chief of Police Brandon Ashley.

The Moss Point mayor and board of aldermen presented Evans with a certificate of commendation for his actions Tuesday night.