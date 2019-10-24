ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the hospital following his fall earlier this week, which left him with a minor pelvic fracture.

A statement from the Carter Center said President Carter had been released Thursday from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and was "looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia, and thanks everyone for their kind well wishes."

A statement after Carter first fell at his home on Monday evening said he was "in good spirits."

He has previously shaken off a fall that left him with a black eye earlier this month, later appearing at a Habitat for Humanity Build in Nashville, and a fall that broke his hip and eventually required a hip replacement in May.

President Carter celebrated his 95th birthday on Oct. 1.

Carter's longtime church in his hometown Plains, Georgia, previously announced he would not be able to teach this Sunday, Oct. 27, on their website and Facebook.

The church, Maranatha Baptist Church, said Carter's niece would teach in his place.

"We welcome and encourage you to still come worship with us as his niece Kim Fuller fills in for him," the church wrote on Facebook. "She will deliver a message just as inspiring as her uncle."

"Please pray for President Carter and his family during his healing process," the post added.

