Florida woman sues Kraft Heinz over misleading directions when preparing microwaveable mac and cheese

The woman is suing the popular food company for the statement of "ready in 3 1/2 minutes" being "false and misleading."

HIALEAH, Fla. — Have you ever wanted a quick meal, but it seemed like it took way too long – longer than the directions made it out to be? A Florida woman is suing for that exact reason.

Amanda Ramirez, from Hialeah, filed a $5 million class-action suit, claiming that "Velveeta Shells and Cheese microwavable cups" take longer than the recommended three and a half minutes to prepare.

In part, Ramirez is suing the popular food company, Kraft Heinz, for the statement of "ready in 3 1/2 minutes" being "false and misleading because the Product [sec] takes longer than 3-and-a-half minutes to prepare for consumption."

Ramirez argues that people will buy the product believing that the amount of time listed on the packing presents the total amount of time it takes to prepare, meaning the moment it's opened to the moment it's ready to be eaten.

"Consumers are misled to expect the Product will be ready for consumption in a shorter amount of time than it really takes to prepare," the court document reads in part.



In a statement to the Washington Post, the company called the lawsuit frivolous.

Altogether, the lawsuit is accusing Kraft Heinz Co. of fraud, false and misleading advertising, breach of express warranty, negligent misrepresentation and unjust enrichment.

In the end, documents explain Ramirez would like the challenged practices to be removed or corrected along with monetary, statutory and/or punitive damage awards.