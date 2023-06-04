Florida lawmaker calls transgender people 'mutants,' compares them to X-Men characters

Barnaby's comments stemmed from public comments where several people, including transgender Floridians, spoke against a bill being discussed.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — During a committee hearing Monday, a Republican member of the Florida House of Representatives called transgender people "mutants," "demons and imps," while discussing a bill that would prohibit people from using restrooms designated for the opposite sex.

Rep. Webster Barnaby (R-Deltona) who is in favor of the bill, HB 1521, which could impact the transgender community, said Monday, "it's like we have mutants living among us on planet Earth."

"I’m looking at society today and it’s like I’m watching an X-Men movie," Webster stated, in part. "We have people that live among us today on planet Earth that are happy to display themselves as if they were mutants from another planet. This is the planet Earth. Where god created men, male, and women, female. I’m a proud Christian conservative Republican. I’m not on the fence."

Barnaby's comments stemmed from public comments where several people, including transgender Floridians, spoke against the bill. One transgender woman who spoke out stated, "I'm sick of being dehumanized and treated like I am some sort of predator."

"I’m not afraid to address the dysphoria or the dysfunction. The lord rebuke you Satan," Webster continued. "And all of your demons and all of your imps will come and parade before us. That’s right, I called you demons and imps who come and parade before us and pretend that you are a part of this world."

After Barnaby's comments, Rep. Kristen Arrington, D-Osceola, said she was "thrown off" from the previous comments before her and addressed the people who spoke against the bill, "thank you for your bravery," she said. "I see you, hear you, understand and love you."

Arrington stated there was no need for the bill, adding there are already laws in place that make it illegal to harm, harass or invade their privacy to prevent assault and keep people safe.

Barnaby would go on to apologize after the committee had already moved on to another bill.

"I would like to apologize to the trans community for referring to you as demons," he said. "Thank you Mr. Chairman."