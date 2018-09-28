Pumpkin Spice Puree
1 can of pumpkin
2 tsp ground cardamom
2 tsp ground clove
2 TB ground cinnamon
4 tsp ground nutmeg
Mix all ingredients with a fork.
Spiced Pepitas
8oz pepitas
Pinch cayenne pepper
Pinch nutmeg
2tsb maple syrup
½ tsp salt
Mix all spices with maple syrup, evenly coat pepitas. Spread on a parchment lined cookie sheet and bake at 350 for 15 mins. Cool.
Vanilla Cream Cheese Filling
8oz softened cream cheese
½ cup powdered sugar
½ tsp vanilla extract
Combine all ingredients with a hand mixer until smooth and fluffy.
To make one large pancake:
• Combine 4 oz. of your favorite buttermilk pancake batter with 1 oz of pumpkin spice puree and whisk until fully incorporated and the mixture has a light orange color.
• Ladle the mixture on a pancake griddle and place 1Tbs of vanilla cream cheese filling in the center of the cake.
• Cook for approximately 3 minutes and flip the cake and finish cooking until the pancake is fluffy and not overcooked.
• Remove from the griddle, top with a dollop of whipped cream, drizzle with more cream cheese filling and 1Tbs of spiced pepitas.
• Drizzle the pancake with pure maple syrup. If you’re feeling really Snoozy, infuse the syrup with flamed off bourbon.