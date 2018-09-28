Pumpkin Spice Puree

1 can of pumpkin

2 tsp ground cardamom

2 tsp ground clove

2 TB ground cinnamon

4 tsp ground nutmeg

Mix all ingredients with a fork.

Spiced Pepitas

8oz pepitas

Pinch cayenne pepper

Pinch nutmeg

2tsb maple syrup

½ tsp salt

Mix all spices with maple syrup, evenly coat pepitas. Spread on a parchment lined cookie sheet and bake at 350 for 15 mins. Cool.

Vanilla Cream Cheese Filling

8oz softened cream cheese

½ cup powdered sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

Combine all ingredients with a hand mixer until smooth and fluffy.

To make one large pancake:

• Combine 4 oz. of your favorite buttermilk pancake batter with 1 oz of pumpkin spice puree and whisk until fully incorporated and the mixture has a light orange color.

• Ladle the mixture on a pancake griddle and place 1Tbs of vanilla cream cheese filling in the center of the cake.

• Cook for approximately 3 minutes and flip the cake and finish cooking until the pancake is fluffy and not overcooked.

• Remove from the griddle, top with a dollop of whipped cream, drizzle with more cream cheese filling and 1Tbs of spiced pepitas.

• Drizzle the pancake with pure maple syrup. If you’re feeling really Snoozy, infuse the syrup with flamed off bourbon.

© 2018 WFAA