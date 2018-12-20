Purpose, planning, and action are the keywords at Cheryl Roseborough's vision board parties.

"It's really important to put it down, write it down, make a plan and life on purpose with a purpose,” said Roseborough.

Ten years ago Cheryl said she was stuck and wanted to get more out of her life, so she began creating a vision board.

You create one by going through magazines and cutting out keywords that have meaning for you and you come up with goals. "Vision boards actually hold you to the fire. It makes you accountable and what we do that is different is to make sure you have an accountability partner,” said Roseborough.

She has come up with a vision board kit, so people can host their own parties. She also encourages people to team up so that they can hold each other accountable and reach their goals.

Amy Cannon did a vision board for 2018 and saw her life begin to change. “It helped me to stay focused which basically propelled me to an area of success in my work life. Things started falling in line and even with the financial piece of my life,” said Cannon.

The idea is if you can believe it and see it, you can achieve it and attract positive things into your life. “Like my vision board I have hanging on the wall, so when I wake up in the mornings, I can see it,” said Cannon.

Jamie Lipscomb had success this year too. "I have met half of my goals this month actually. I graduated from one school and ready to enroll in another,” said Lipscomb.

The women said it works. So as you get ready to go into a New Year, they encourage everyone to come up with a visual reminder of how to be better in 2019.

